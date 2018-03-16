Ticker
basketball

Michigan Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

John Beilein worked the officials into the wee hours on Thursday night of the NCAA Tournament.

Lansing radio personality Tom Crawford couldn't believe Michigan's start against Montana, but appreciated the finish.

Here's Crawford, on the podcast with senior editor John Borton.


