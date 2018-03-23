Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-23 08:40:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Qngbno9mn2y9wqpeancp
Michigan found itself soaring all night long in a blowout Sweet 16 win over Texas A&M.

Lansing radio's Tom Crawford brought energy to the podcast like the Wolverines brought three-pointers on Thursday night.

Here's Crawford, joining senior editor John Borton to discuss Michigan's dominating victory over Texas A&M in the Sweet 16, and what lies ahead.


Here are podcast highlights.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}