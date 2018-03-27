Ticker
Michigan Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

John Beilein is one of the headliners in the Sister Jean versus Mr. Clean Final Four match-up.

Lansing radio's Tom Crawford picked Michigan to be in the NCAA championship game before the tournament even started.

There's no reason to back down now, and he doesn't, in this podcast with senior editor John Borton.


