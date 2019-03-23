Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-23 21:59:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Postgame Video: Beilein, Poole And More On Sweet Win

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third straight year. Here's the postgame video.

Cofpdfdpqaaoeuhnza2x
John Beilein and Michigan advanced to their third straight Sweet 16.
USA TODAY Sports Images

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}