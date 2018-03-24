Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-24 23:27:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Postgame Videos

Chris Balas
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Isne7lnbtptjvrsvqlwx
AP Images

We have postgame videos of the victorious Wolverines after tonight's 58-54 victory over Florida State.

The Wolverines will face Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four next Saturday.

Fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson

Senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman

Beilein cuts the nets

Fight song with the band

Michigan cuts the nets

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}