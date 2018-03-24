Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
We have postgame videos of the victorious Wolverines after tonight's 58-54 victory over Florida State.
The Wolverines will face Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four next Saturday.
Fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson
Senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman
Beilein cuts the nets
Fight song with the band
Michigan cuts the nets
