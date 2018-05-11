Michigan is a finalist for yet another fast rising, 2019 prospect, this one Iowan D.J. Carton.

Michigan is already hosting Texas product Jalen Wilson this weekend, and the hope is to get Carton on campus again this summer. He was in for a football game last fall and met with former Fab Fiver Jalen Rose as part of an outstanding visit.

Marquette, Iowa, Xavier, Ohio State and Indiana round out his top six.

A notable omission ... Wisconsin, which was once considered a potential leader.

"Carton showed that he is one of the most physically tough and athletically explosive floor generals in the country," Rivals.com's Eric Bossi said from an event a few weeks ago. " The southpaw delivers crisp passes, plays tremendous on-the-ball defense and is a high-level decision maker."

Carton is expected to make a decision by the end of summer at the latest.

"What me and my family prioritize is the playing style, the academics and the relationship with the coaches and the team," he said. "All of these in-home visits I've done - and unofficial visits I've been on - I'm really focusing on the staff and team and the kind of vibes that I get from the people around the program."

Carton plays for Iowa-based AAU team Quad City Elite and has excelled on the NY2LA circuit this spring. Michigan assistant Luke Yaklich has been heading up his recruitment for the Wolverines.