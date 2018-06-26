Ticker
2018-06-26 basketball

Michigan Basketball Recruiting: 2020 Isaiah Jackson Continues His Ascent

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30Michigan has yet to offer any 2020 prospects, but the coaches have reached out to several. One of them, four-star Isaiah Jackson, continues to impress.

