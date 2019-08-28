Michigan basketball has back-to-back huge recruiting weekends on tap, with Juwan Howard and Co. set to host a number of five-star prospects. It starts Middle Tennessee State football weekend (Aug. 31) when five-star center Walker Kessler and five-star shooting guard Jaden Springer visit. Springer's will be an official, Kessler's an unofficial. From Rivals.com's Corey Evans on Springer, who will visit Memphis September 13 (per Evans, "who could even be considered the favorite prior to his visits), Florida September 20, North Carolina September 27 and Tennessee Oct. 4::

Five-star guard Jaden Springer schedules all five official visits with a timeline that could lead to an early signing https://t.co/qN8xoqg2Zh pic.twitter.com/aysyECCRLL — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) August 27, 2019

Jaden Springer has been regarded as one of the top guard prospects in the 2020 class since his high school career began. Earlier this month, the five-star guard narrowed his school list to a final five and now, Springer took another step towards his college decision by scheduling all of his official visits. A native of North Carolina who has now grown to 6-foot-6 and won't turn 17 until late September, Springer recently trimmed his school list to a group consisting of Florida, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina and Tennessee. He has already been to the campuses at Florida, Tennessee and UNC within recent months but will get an even greater look at each of the programs before committing. Springer will host some coaches and likely sign in November. Michigan seems to be playing from behind here, but U-M has some ties here through assistant coach Phil Martelli ... getting Springer on campus at least provides hope. As reported two weeks ago, Kessler will be making his second trip to campus. He originally visited when John Beilein was still the head coach.



From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi on Kessler: Contenders: Auburn, California, Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan and North Carolina. Analysis: Kessler is a seven-footer who can stretch the floor with his jump shooting and he has low post game to go with it. It already feels like his recruitment has had several changes of course and that he's leaned to multiple schools at one time or another. Kessler visits Michigan this weekend, Duke the next weekend, North Carolina on Sept. 20 and Gonzaga on Oct. 4. Early prediction: Auburn made a big run at Kessler during the summer and it's currently got my futurecast. But, a buzz is starting to build around Duke and it is definitely one to watch. As reported in last week's INSIDE THE FORT, the Wolverines will be hosting a number of high profile visitors Sept. 5 weekend, too, including five-star shooting guard Nimari Burnett (also reported two weeks ago).



Burnett is a close friend of three-star Jace Howard, who will also be on campus after an unofficial visit last week. Brown, St. Louis and others are in the mix for Juwan Howard's son.

Four-star Lance Ware is also slated in for Sept. 5 (Michigan football vs. Army) weekend, while we're hearing five-star big man Hunter Dickinson is also likely to make the trip. He had previously told TheWolverine.com he'd like to visit in later fall. From Rivals.com's Corey Evans on Ware:

Providence has recruited Lance Ware the longest, but it would be a major surprise if the Friars won out in his recruitment. Ohio State and Miami are involved, but Ware's decision will likely come down to Kentucky and Michigan. Many assumed that Ware would immediately commit whenever the Wildcats offered, but he has never been in a rush with things. My bet is that he ends up in Lexington, but if there is anyone that can swipe in and steal him away from the Wildcats, it would be Juwan Howard. Finally, Dickinson has long had Purdue near the top of his list, but Michigan has made up a lot of ground here. Louisville, Notre Dame and Purdue have received official visits, all three going against his junior year total per NCAA rules. That leaves him five more official visits, and he told TheWolverine.com last month he'd like to take one to Michigan in late fall. He told Rivals.com's Corey Evans (who picked Purdue in his future cast) he's intrigued by Howard and the Wolverines. “Juwan Howard seems like a great guy and I am very interested in what he is going to do in his first year there and what kind of style he is going to play," he said. Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame,Providence and Purdue are the seven programs on his final list. "A true throwback to the days of massive, space eating centers, Dickinson takes his time to set up on the block and does all of his damage on the interior," Rivals.com analyst Eric Bossi said of Dickinson. "He is strong, he is tough, and he has great hands and soft touch. You just don’t see many guys like him in college hoops these days."

Finally finally, Michigan freshman and German Franz Wagner has arrived on campus for his first season at U-M. Moritz Wagner was on hand to welcome him to Ann Arbor.

Uh oh ... look who made it to A2!



Oh yea, Happy Birthday Franz#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/XN3m5ungxD — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) August 27, 2019