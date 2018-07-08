Now a five-star prospect, Carton recently visited Michigan and Indiana and will likely visit Ohio State once more before deciding. He's had an incredible spring on the AAU circuit to earn his spot among the elite.

"The biggest thing that separates him from so many other guards his age is obvious. It's his athleticism," head coach Curtis Clark told TheWolverine.com last month. "He's explosive, quick, handles the ball really well. He has a good basketball IQ, and another still that really makes him good that some don’t coorelate or don’t talk about as much when they're talking about winning basketball is he's very unselfish. He has one goal in mind, and that’s to win.

"He's very humble and hard working. That’s a skill that's going to help him through college."

Carton said last month he loved the way U-M had been recruiting him. Though he hasn't spoken about his Michigan visit June 27, it's clear he had a great time.

“Throughout this process I feel like Coach [John] Beilein has been recruiting me pretty hard, him and coach Yak [Luke Yaklich],” he said. “[Beilein] was very truthful with the situation going on outside Michigan [when he flirted with the Detroit Pistons job], but he told me about it and he’s very trustworthy, down to earth. He said he’s going to stay at Michigan and wants to be a college coach and stay there, thinks it’s special there."

