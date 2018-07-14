Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Five-Star D.J. Carton Picks Ohio State
Bettendorf (Iowa) High five-star point guard D.J. Carton, the No. 17 overall player in the 2019 class, announced today on Twitter that he is committing to Ohio State.
He had a final three of OSU, Michigan and Indiana.
He recently moved up his timeline, something that many thought would play in Michigan's favor.
Carton visited all three of his final choices, seeing Michigan first, Indiana second and the Buckeyes last. The visit to Columbus must have been outstanding, as evidenced by his decision to commit.
The Wolverines will now turn their focus to other prospects in the 2019 class, which already features Denton (Texas) Guyer four-star forward Jalen Wilson.
