D.J. Carton spurned Michigan for Ohio State.

Bettendorf (Iowa) High five-star point guard D.J. Carton, the No. 17 overall player in the 2019 class, announced today on Twitter that he is committing to Ohio State. He had a final three of OSU, Michigan and Indiana.



B U C K E Y E🔴 N A T I O N⚪️ pic.twitter.com/A8T26fA7W1 — DJ Carton (@DJCarton) July 14, 2018