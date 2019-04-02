Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan continues to look at 2019 options on the recruiting trail, and Moe Wagner's little brother remains an option.

Franz Wagner is a standout shooting guard for his Alba Berlin team in Germany. His brother, former Wolverine Moritz Wagner, said last March he wasn't certain whether his brother would follow him to the United States, but he did offer some insight.

“He’s definitely thinking about it. He’s a little different than me, but … he’s in a very similar situation,” he said. “He’s introverted, thinks a little more before he speaks so he’s not as expressive … though on the court, he is.

“I think he really has both options in mind. It’s a tough time for a young guy, 16 years old He’s graduating school right now and he’s going to have a whole year to think about it. It’s a tough year. I had the same year, because we had so much going on. When it’s your life, you’re deciding what to do … it’s kind of cool, though.

He recently posted this video of his brother ... and it's clear the young Wagner is a sniper.