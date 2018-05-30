Texas four-star rising senior Jalen Wilson will announce his decision at 5:00 (central) today ... that and more on the hoops recruiting front.

“The coaches were all welcoming of me, showing me everything about how I can come in and make an impact to the team, also be a great student,” Wilson said. “They showed me the classrooms and stuff like that, where I’d be living when I was a freshman and sophomore.”

Wilson, named for former Fab Fiver Jalen Rose, said he’s always been a Michigan fan, but it’s picked up more since the Wolverines started recruiting him recently. He bonded with assistant coach Luke Yaklich and the rest of the U-M assistants.

Wilson initially said after his visit to Ann Arbor two weeks ago he hoped to visit more schools and would "definitely" be back to Michigan in September for an official. He's since decided to end his recruitment.

Michigan and Ohio State appear to be leading the way for Carton, though he plays it close to the vest, with Indiana and Iowa right there and Marquette and Xavier in the mix.

“People didn’t really notice how athletic I was just because I didn’t really have that confidence and go to the rim,” Carton told Inside The Hall. “This year I have a different mentality. I feel like my confidence is really up there. I’m confident every time I go on the court, I’ve got a little bit of swagger in me… I feel like I’ve improved very much so, since even the high school season.”

Carton was invited to try out for the U18 National Team this week in Colorado Springs.

“It’s definitely a blessing just to be in this position,” Carton said. “To be repping my country and have this opportunity to compete with all of these talented guys. It’s definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m going to make the most of it, go up there and just play my game and see what the outcome is.”

He hopes to decide in August or September after taking visits to each of his remaining finalists. Competing for a national title is his No. 1 goal.

Girard is averaging 12.2 points and 1.4 assists on the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) circuit, shooting 40.8 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from long range. He's coming off games of 7, 14, 9 and 2 points in Virginia, going 7-for-11 from three-point range in two games but 0-for-7 (two points) in the last game of the weekend.

From Rivals.com's Eric Bossi:

The prolific shooter has made great strides within his game of late, showing the ability to defend his position and also create for others. Girard holds offers from Duke, Syracuse, Michigan and Ohio State, with many other programs tracking his progress.

Many believed that Girard could make an early commitment but things seemed to have slowed down some with his recruitment. At this point, I expect him to cut his list by mid-June. The four programs already mentioned should have a good shot of making his final list.

Duke was thought to be a favorite for Girard after offering in the winter, but Michigan sits in a prime spot, too. Girard’s father played for John Beilein at Le Moyne and the family is high on Michigan. The Buckeyes are doing their part to remain in the mix but the local Syracuse program should not be discounted as they could be the dark horse for the Rivals150 junior.

Other programs, including Notre Dame, Rutgers and Boston College, remain in contention as well. While pinpointing the single favorite is a bit difficult, I would be shocked if he does not end up at either Syracuse, Duke or Michigan.

Michigan continues to watch future five-star Jaden McDaniels, as well, but other schools lead.