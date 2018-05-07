Michigan class of 2019 target Jalen Wilson has narrowed his list to six schools, and U-M is one of them.

Wilson, named after former Michigan Fab Fiver Jalen Rose, is going to visit U-M this weekend, May 11. He's had good things to say about the Michigan program.

"They talk about the Final Four some, but they really want to focus on me and letting me know that it's something I could do and help lead them to and hopefully win," he said recently. "They are just pushing that they would be the best fit and of course all of the coaches say that. Mostly that I could come in and play the game the way I love to play."

Wilson is looking to bond with coaches in the next few weeks and hopes to continue to work toward a decision.

"I'm just trying to make good relationships with the head coaches," Wilson said. "That's the most important part. They are the ones that play you, take you in and out of the game so my focus is making the best relationship with them and figuring out which ones have the best relationship with me."