Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Maxey To UK, Reaves Sets Visit, More
Recent basketball recruiting developments are following script.
As expected, five-star shooting guard Tyrese Maxey chose Kentucky over Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma State and Michigan State.
“Just growing up and watching them and rooting for a team, why pass up the opportunity to play for a school and a team that you rooted for?," Maxey said. "It is just too good of an opportunity for me that I couldn’t pass up."
He decided to stay in the 2019 class rather than reclassify, but he wanted to give other coaches a chance to recruit other players.
“I just feel like sometimes recruits waste college coaches’ time and in my situation, I could have waited and done all of the official visits and waste time but there is no need to do that,” he said. “College coaches need to move on and go get someone else to get to come to their program so I just wanted to do everyone a favor and I knew where I wanted to go and am happy with it so why not do it now?”
Michigan will host Jalen Wilson this weekend, starting Friday. He's one of many standouts who have the Wolverines high on his list ...
Wilson has U-M on a list of six with Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Marquette and Texas.
Wichita State transfer Austin Reaves, a junior to be, is scheduled in after Wilson.
Former Wichita State Guard Austin Reaves will be visiting Purdue May 10th/11th and Michigan May 12th/13th. The Combo Guard should decide in the next 2 weeks.— Arkansas Hoops (@_ARHoops) May 8, 2018
Reaves averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2 assists in 21.5 minutes per game as a sophomore. He's already visited Oklahoma and Northern Iowa.
Reaves is an absolute sniper, having shot in the low 40s from long range, and (as seen below) set a program record with seven triples in a half. The 6-5 standout would have to sit a year and would have two remaining.
