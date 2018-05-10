“Just growing up and watching them and rooting for a team, why pass up the opportunity to play for a school and a team that you rooted for?," Maxey said. "It is just too good of an opportunity for me that I couldn’t pass up."

He decided to stay in the 2019 class rather than reclassify, but he wanted to give other coaches a chance to recruit other players.

“I just feel like sometimes recruits waste college coaches’ time and in my situation, I could have waited and done all of the official visits and waste time but there is no need to do that,” he said. “College coaches need to move on and go get someone else to get to come to their program so I just wanted to do everyone a favor and I knew where I wanted to go and am happy with it so why not do it now?”

Michigan will host Jalen Wilson this weekend, starting Friday. He's one of many standouts who have the Wolverines high on his list ...

