Jalen Bridges of West Virginia is the latest target Michigan is eyeing. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

As reported, Michigan head coach John Beilein was in Germany recently visiting Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner’s little brother. That trip went well, according to some close to it. U-M is also in search of others in addition to Grad Transfer Justin Pierce, who is visiting North Carolina today. Michigan is hoping the William & Mary standout (14.9 ppg), who visited last week, will join the program for a year. The Wolverines continue to watch other prospects. Nah’shon Hyland of Wilmington (Del.) continues to play well after the U-M coaches visited him last week.

From Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi: A few weeks ago my co-worker Corey Evans wrote about all that senior Nah'Shon Hyland has been through to emerge as one of the hottest senior targets in the country. It doesn't hurt that there aren't many legitimate high major guards left in the senior class when it comes to boosting Hyland's status, but when we do our final rankings of the 2019 class next week he should land somewhere in at least the top 100. He's got an incredible energy, scores from deep, is fun to watch and seems to have huge upside. Yes, he's very skinny and a redshirt year might not hurt long term. But man, he's pretty good now and it's why he's a priority for UConn who offered earlier this week and why others like Kansas, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Maryland (Mark Turgeon was taking a look), VCU and many others have been prominent at his games for the past few days. In addition to Hyland, Michigan is also looking at West Virginia native Jalen Bridges.

The former 2020 prospect is set to reclassify and has a chance to come in and make an impact. From Rivals.com’s Corey Evans at the Mansfield, Texas adidas Gauntlet: Coaches remain on the lookout for worthwhile prospects available from the 2019 class and no one was better than Bridges over the weekend. A 6-foot-7 forward that was expected to reclassify into the 2019 class, Bridges was one of the most talked about prospects all weekend long. His shot is a bit uncanny but it is accurate whenever his feet are set. He is a good enough athlete that can even orchestrate things in the halfcourt. Bridges is definitely trending upward and his recruitment is facing a similar trajectory as Michigan, Nevada, Virginia and Xavier are among the group pushing for his enrollment this fall. Finally, the bird in hand also continues to tear it up. Toledo (Ohio) standout Zeb Jackson will be asked to make an immediate impact when he arrives in 2020.

Michigan continues to watch 2020 center Zach Loveday closely. He went in depth on what he likes about U-M, though he is slated to visit Baylor soon.

From Evans at adidas:

Zach Loveday is the next Big Ten standout with one caveat. The near 7-footer came out showing off his entire arsenal on Friday evening. The lefty was deadly out of the high post and wings on the floor as he attacked the closeout, shot with accuracy and from distance, and also made precise passes facing the rim. He has gotten tougher and is rather agile footed in the lane as his hands are some of the best around. He rattled off Big Ten foes in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State and Purdue as some of those heavily involved within his recruitment and that he could potentially take a visit to Indiana in the coming weeks. However, he will take his first official visit at the end of his time in Texas this weekend to Baylor. His game might be perfectly built for the Big Ten but Baylor does offer something a bit different are they are definitely the dark hose with Loveday and will be doing their best to display why they would be an even better home for his college career. Loveday said Michigan made a good impression in December, when the Wolverines offered. “I went there for a visit before Christmas. It was good," he said. "I got to see what they do off of the court with their development. Their strength coach, I really, really like him. He does a great job developing their players and I think that, to me, is the main factors in a winning team is development off of the court and a weight room and things like that.”

Class of 2020 Jabri Abdur-Rahim, meanwhile, is one to watch. He said U-M had made an impression, telling FloHoops.com recently the Wolverines were one of his favorites. He is the son of former NBA standout Shareef Abdur-Rahim, the current president of the NBA G League.

"Michigan has been recruiting me the hardest out of anyone," he said. "They've been the most consistent. I'm going to take a visit this spring. Before the end of the summer, I'm going to take a visit there for sure. They're recruiting me hard. Coach [John] Beilein came to see me earlier this year, he's just been telling me how I would fit and I would probably play. He tells me to watch Jordan Poole because that's the position I would probably play."

Villanova, Harvard, Notre Dame and Georgetown also comprise his unique list.

From the bird in hand file, pledge Zeb Jackson is preparing to take over for Zavier Simpson in 2020, and his game just keeps getting better.