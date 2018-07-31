Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Offers Rolling In For Cole Bajema
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30Michigan target Cole Bajema of Lynden (Wash.) Christian is five minutes from Canada and only a few minutes from the Pacific Ocean, but it wasn’t alway...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news