Michigan head coach John Beilein has hit the recruiting trail hard, and there are also transfers interested in U-M. One if off the table in South Dakota shooting guard Matt Mooney, and another — Robert Morris' Dachon Burke — is in neutral, having scheduled other trips, with Pitt seeming to be among the early leaders. But two more have emerged in Pitt's Marcus Carr and Wichita State's Austin Reaves.



Carr started 27 games as a frosh and averaged 10 points and four assists per game, along with 2.8 rebounds. He shot 39.6 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Michigan, Ohio State, Marquette and Minnesota are among those pursuing him. Carr was working his way back from an ACL injury last summer, but his AAU coach, Vidal Massiah, said upon his Pitt pledge last year his player was better than his 101 national ranking. "This is a top-fifty player. I have coached a lot of great players, including Myck Kabongo," he said. "He was a McDonald's All American that went to Texas. At the same stage, I think Marcus Carr is better. I am willing to go on the record with that statement. That is how much I think of him. He has the size to play at either guard spot, but he is a point guard. Marcus just does everything. You can see now that he is starting to get his confidence and timing back. "Obviously, the knee still needs to heal and he has to get back to where he was as far as rhythm and timing. Everything else is there, he is the full package. Marcus is so mature for his age. It really is amazing. He is the definition of high character and the exact kind of kid you want in your program. He has a chance to be special."

Meanwhile, 22 schools have reportedly contacted Reaves, including Michigan. Maryland, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Butler, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Northern Iowa and Auburn are among the others interested in the 45-percent three-point shooter.