Jalen Wilson, a top-40 prospect, will likely be offered May 11. Rivals.com

Head coach John Beilein and his staff were on hand for Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Session One in Dallas over the weekend, and they watched a number of prospects: DAY ONE — Who They Watched Friday DAY TWO — Who They Watched Saturday DAY THREE — Who They Watched Sunday Some of the prospects they watched and how they fared:

6’8 Denton Guyer/ @YGC36hoops F Jalen Wilson had 33 points and 11 rebounds against Derrick Favors Atlanta Celtics in a 73-55 win. #TheTB5Reports pic.twitter.com/bKAEQlZ6cW — Kellen Buffington (@TheTB5Reports) April 22, 2018

Wilson will visit Michigan May 11, at which point he's expected to receive an offer. "They really want me to come in and be a wolf; that is what they say by being someone that comes in, leads the team, scores, plays on both ends and gets the offense the ball," he said. "I love all the coaches and really they just have communicated well with me for what I want to do.” Oklahoma, Marquette, Baylor and others have offered while North Carolina and Kansas have picked it up.

Brooks lit up Team Florida for 30 points in an 83-68 victory. He made nine of 12 free throws and three of six triples and added seven rebounds. Brooks made 9 of 20 shots from the floor including 3 of 6 three-pointers and 9 of 12 free throws to go with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes. The talented junior finished 12-for-19 from three in four weekend games. Michigan recently offered, but Indiana and MSU apparently lead, with Kentucky, Ohio State, Purdue and Butler also in the mix.

Girard is averaging 11 points per game for Albany City Rocks after putting up 50 per game for Glens Falls this year. “We’ve got a lot of talented guys so I don’t have to go out and score all the points,” Girard told USA Today. “That doesn’t bother me at all. All I want is the win.”

Michigan and Duke are said to be his leaders, with Syracuse also right in the mix. "I have a lot of great choices right now, and it's hard to pick one … I'm trying to find the right fit for me and my family, listen to what everybody’s got to say," he said. “Of course it’s fun to see the coaches on the sidelines at the games. I think in our minds my family and I are starting to cut my list down now. I don’t know what I’ll do, whether I’ll cut it down or just commit. I want to get it over with, but you have to make sure you’re in the right situation, the coach is definitely going to be there and things like that. It’s got to be right."



From Rivals: There aren't many ball-handlers that are better scorers than Watts in 2019. He had a big crowd to see him that included Michigan State (Tom Izzo), Michigan(John Beilein), Florida State, Creighton, Mississippi State, Missouri (Cuonzo Martin), Iowa, Cincinnati and TCU.

The Family Detroit (MI) G Rocket Watts (@kingJay79): 30 PTS, 5 AST, 4 REB in a win over Team WhyNot @TheFamily_BBall https://t.co/EvfYwowyLj — D1 Circuit (@D1Circuit) April 22, 2018

Watts averaged 26.8 points, six assists, 5.5 rebounds and three steal at Old Redford. Michigan offered last June.

Some believe he's headed to Michigan State ... others believe it's out of state. Michigan has offered, though, and is in the mix. Beilein and staff watched him closely over the weekend.

MeanStreets (IL) F Romeo Weems (@romeo_weems_0): 26 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL vs Houston Hoops @nikemeanstreets https://t.co/TRu4DYkkDo — D1 Circuit (@D1Circuit) April 23, 2018

These two faced off in front of Michigan coaches and several others. Carton has an offer, while Beverly is on the radar. Carton played with Quad City Elite. From Rivals: Included in the crowd were head coaches from Baylor, Iowa, Michigan State, Iowa State, Ohio State, VCU and Buffalo to go along with assistants from Indiana, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, Texas and Xavier, among others. A slender scorer from deep who can make some plays off the dribble, Beverly scored a win and appreciated the chance to play a high-level contest in front of a high-level crowd. "It was great. It was our first time playing against each other, even though we know each other well," Beverly said of the matchup with Carton. "It was great to have all those coaches and playing this NY2LA has helped me a lot and really given me a chance to get better. To play in front of all those coaches is awesome." Beverly has conducted in home visits with Texas, Ohio State, Michigan Stateand Xavier, and he's been on the campuses of Michigan State, Ohio State, Xavier, Missouri, Baylor and Michigan. Each of those schools, except for Michigan, has offered. In no rush to cut things down, Beverly said he wanted to play out the summer and see what happens. Creighton, Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois, Iowa, Marquette, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Missouri and Indiana are among those interested. Beverly also played well. "It was great. It was our first time playing against each other, even though we know each other well," Beverly said. "It was great to have all those coaches and playing this NY2LA has helped me a lot and really given me a chance to get better. To play in front of all those coaches is awesome." Beverly has conducted in home visits with Texas, Ohio State, Michigan State and Xavier, and he's been on the campuses of Michigan State, Ohio State, Xavier, Missouri, Baylor and Michigan. Each of those schools, except for Michigan, has offered. Beverly averaged 16 points, six rebounds and six assists to help Southfield Christian earn the Class D state championship.