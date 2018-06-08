Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-08 10:37:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball: Recruits Relieved Beilein Is Returning

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30Michigan has a top-10 recruiting class entering this summer, and several were on pins and needles when news broke that John Beilein interviewed with t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}