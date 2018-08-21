Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-21 16:17:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Releases Full 2018-19 Schedule

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Oqzpzjonp4e5jptdwjnq
John Beilein is currently recovering from double bypass surgery, and is not with the team in Spain.

Michigan's full basketball schedule was released for the 2018-19 season this afternoon.

The Big Ten will play a 20-game conference slate for the first time this season, including two in early December once again for the Wolverines.

Here is the entire slate:

Friday, Nov. 2 — Northwood (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 6 — Norfolk State

Saturday, Nov. 10 — Holy Cross

Wednesday, Nov. 14 — at Villanova

Saturday, Nov. 17 — vs. George Washington (in Uncasville, Conn., for the Hall of Fame Tip-off)

Sunday, Nov. 18 — vs. Providence OR South Carolina (in Uncasville, Conn., for the Hall of Fame Tip-off)

Friday, Nov. 23 — Chattanooga

Wednesday, Nov. 28 — North Carolina

Saturday, Dec. 1 — Purdue

Tuesday, Dec. 4 — at Northwestern

Saturday, Dec. 8 — South Carolina

Saturday, Dec. 15 — Western Michigan

Saturday, Dec. 22 — Air Force

Sunday, Dec. 30 — Binghamton

Thursday, Jan. 3 — Penn State

Sunday, Jan. 6 — Indiana

Thursday, Jan. 10 — at Illinois

Sunday, Jan. 13 — Northwestern

Saturday, Jan. 19 — at Wisconsin

Tuesday, Jan. 22 — Minnesota

Friday, Jan. 25 — at Indiana

Tuesday, Jan. 29 — Ohio State

Friday, Feb. 1 — at Iowa

Thursday, Feb. 5 — at Rutgers

Saturday, Feb. 9 — Wisconsin

Tuesday, Feb. 12 — at Penn State

Saturday, Feb. 16 — Maryland

Thursday, Feb. 21 — at Minnesota

Sunday, Feb. 24 — Michigan State

Thursday, Feb. 28 — Nebraska

Sunday, Mar. 3 — at Maryland

Saturday, Mar. 9 — at Michigan State

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

Takeaways and Observations

• The start of the season has been pushed up this year. In recent campaigns, Michigan had always begun on the second Friday (or Saturday) in November, but it has been bumped up to the second Tuesday of the month this time around. The Wolverines will officially kick things off on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at home against Norfolk State.

• For the second year in a row, U-M will play two conference games in early December — at home against Purdue on Dec. 1 and at Northwestern on Dec. 4. Last year, the Maize and Blue took down Indiana at home early in the month, but then dropped a heartbreaker at Ohio State.

• The Wolverines' Big Ten/ACC Challenge opponent will be North Carolina, despite playing in Chapel Hill last season. Before last year, the last time the two powerhouses had met was in the 1993 national championship.

• Michigan will play just one exhibition game — at home against Northwood on Nov. 2.

• The Maize and Blue could potentially play South Carolina twice in a three-week span. They will play them for sure at home on Dec. 8, but could also face them on Nov. 18 in the Hall of Fame Tip-off tournament in Uncasville, Conn.

• In conference play, U-M will not make trips to Nebraska, Ohio State or Purdue, and will not get to host Illinois, Iowa or Rutgers at home.

• Michigan will close the year at Michigan State, marking the first time since 2011 the Wolverines will conclude with the Spartans (U-M won 70-63).

• The Maize and Blue will play three Saturday home games in league play, along with three on Sundays.

• In a bit of an odd twist, U-M will play two Friday night games in Big Ten play — Jan. 25 at Indiana and Feb. 1 against Iowa.

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}