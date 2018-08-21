The Big Ten will play a 20-game conference slate for the first time this season, including two in early December once again for the Wolverines.

Sunday, Nov. 18 — vs. Providence OR South Carolina (in Uncasville, Conn., for the Hall of Fame Tip-off)

Saturday, Nov. 17 — vs. George Washington (in Uncasville, Conn., for the Hall of Fame Tip-off)

• The start of the season has been pushed up this year. In recent campaigns, Michigan had always begun on the second Friday (or Saturday) in November, but it has been bumped up to the second Tuesday of the month this time around. The Wolverines will officially kick things off on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at home against Norfolk State.

• For the second year in a row, U-M will play two conference games in early December — at home against Purdue on Dec. 1 and at Northwestern on Dec. 4. Last year, the Maize and Blue took down Indiana at home early in the month, but then dropped a heartbreaker at Ohio State.

• The Wolverines' Big Ten/ACC Challenge opponent will be North Carolina, despite playing in Chapel Hill last season. Before last year, the last time the two powerhouses had met was in the 1993 national championship.

• Michigan will play just one exhibition game — at home against Northwood on Nov. 2.

• The Maize and Blue could potentially play South Carolina twice in a three-week span. They will play them for sure at home on Dec. 8, but could also face them on Nov. 18 in the Hall of Fame Tip-off tournament in Uncasville, Conn.

• In conference play, U-M will not make trips to Nebraska, Ohio State or Purdue, and will not get to host Illinois, Iowa or Rutgers at home.

• Michigan will close the year at Michigan State, marking the first time since 2011 the Wolverines will conclude with the Spartans (U-M won 70-63).

• The Maize and Blue will play three Saturday home games in league play, along with three on Sundays.

• In a bit of an odd twist, U-M will play two Friday night games in Big Ten play — Jan. 25 at Indiana and Feb. 1 against Iowa.