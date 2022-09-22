Michigan basketball isn't here yet, but the program announced its upcoming TV schedule for the season.

In coordination with the Big Ten and its television partners on Thursday afternoon, the program shared when the team will play and on what channel throughout the 2022-2023 college basketball season.

All 31 of the Wolverines' regular-season games will be broadcast nationally, featuring games on CBS (3), Fox (2), FS1 (3), and ESPN's Family of Networks (10).

The Big Ten Network will host nine of Michigan's games with a "possibility" of a 10th if the program's game against Central Michigan on December 30 is picked up, according to MGoBlue.com. If not, it will live stream on B1G+.

This season, Michigan is expanding its international footprint by traveling to England for the London Showcase, where U-M will take on blue-blood Kentucky on ABC. It's the first time since December 8, 1996, when the Wolverines played at Duke, that the basketball program will have a game aired on ABC.

The announcement included details surrounding postseason broadcasts. In 2023, the Big Ten Tournament will take place March 8-12, with the first three rounds broadcasting exclusively on the conference's network. CBS will air the semifinal (March 11) and championship (March 12).

When March comes, the NCAA Tournament will have the regional round coverage on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. The Elite Eight will be shown on either CBS or TBS, while the Final Four (April 1) and national championship (April 3) will air on CBS.

Michigan basketball tips off at home against Ferris State in an exhibition game on November 4 before hosting Purdue Fort Wayne for the season opener on November 7 at Crisler Arena.

Big Ten play begins January 1.

The Wolverines begin practice next Monday, September 26.