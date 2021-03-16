Michigan Basketball's Hunter Dickinson Named Second-Team AP All-American
Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman center Hunter Dickinson continues to rack up accolades. The Alexandria, Va., native has been named an Associated Press second-team All-American, after being honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a second-team All-America selection by Sporting News last week. He was also chosen to the All-Big Ten Second Team.
He is the 34th All-American in Michigan history.
Dickinson leads the Wolverines in scoring with 14.2 points per game and rebounding with 7.6 boards per outing. He shoots 59.9 percent from the field, which checks in second in the Big Ten, and also blocks 1.4 shots per came, which is fourth in the league.
Dickinson helped lead Michigan to an outright Big Ten regular-season championship and a 20-4 overall mark heading into the postseason. The Wolverines are the No. 1 seed in the East Region and are set to take on the winner of Mount St. Mary's and Texas Southern on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
The freshman is excited for his first NCAA Tournament, understands what's at stake and hopes to make a deep run.
"If you lose, you’re going home, so obviously you can’t save anything out there on the floor," Dickinson said Sunday after the team was selected as a No. 1 seed. "You have to give it your all. You really don’t have the opportunity to take a team lightly. With this group of guys, we’re all competitors, and I think you’ll see us just give it our all out there."
Dickinson was joined on the AP All-America teams by three fellow Big Ten players in Iowa senior guard Luka Garza (first team), Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu (first team), Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn (second team).
AP College Basketball All-America Teams
FIRST TEAM
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Jared Butler, Baylor
Luka Garza, Iowa
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
SECOND TEAM
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Evan Mobley, USC
THIRD TEAM
Davion Mitchell, Baylor
Quentin Grimes, Houston
Herb Jones, Alabama
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago
Chris Duarte, Oregon
