No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines basketball fell, 51-49, to No. 11 seed UCLA as a final shot for the win at the buzzer wasn't able to go, ending its Elite Eight run. The Bruins advanced to the Final Four and will take on Gonzaga Saturday.

First Half

Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. got Michigan going with a steal and a layup in transition at the 19:08 mark, but the Wolverines were sloppy offensively in the early going after that, missing their next four shots and turning it over three times in the first four minutes. On the other end, UCLA sophomore guard Johnny Juzang, the Bruins' leading scorer who averages 15 points per game, hit a long two from the left corner to tie it up, before sophomore forward Jaime Jaquez got an offensive rebound and laid it in to give UCLA its first lead of the game, 4-2, with 16:06 to go in the half.

Michigan cruised to a 6-0 run from there, highlighted by a freshman center Hunter Dickinson slam off the feed from senior guard Eli Brooks, who knifed inside and through the Bruin defense, and another two in the paint from Dickinson. The Wolverines led, 8-4, at the media timeout with 11:58 left in the half and hit three of their last four shots at that point.

Senior guard Chaundee Brown Jr. made it a 9-0 run by hitting a contested three from the left corner at the 10:47 mark to give the Wolverines an 11-4 edge.

UCLA's six and a half minute scoring drought was snapped by Juzang, who drove in for a layup to make it 11-6 at the 9:28 mark. He then hit two threes in as many Bruin possessions, cutting the Michigan lead to 15-12 at 7:38, at which point U-M head coach Juwan Howard called a timeout to settle his group down.

Juzang kept his hot streak going, making two-pointers at 6:39 and 5:45, at which point he had 14 of UCLA's 16 first-half points.

Michigan went cold offensively and was sloppy with the ball, with eight turnovers in the first 16 minutes of the half. The Wolverines were held scoreless for 2:32 heading into the under-four media timeout at the 3:40 mark.

Jaquez gave UCLA its second lead of the game, 18-17, by hitting two free throws out of the timeout. Michigan sophomore wing Franz Wagner left the game at that point after committing his second foul.

The offense picked up a bit at the end of the half, with UCLA hitting four-straight shots from 3:01 to 1:08 and Michigan hitting three shots during that stretch. The Bruins had a 27-23 lead with 27 seconds to go when UCLA head coach Mick Cronin called a timeout.

Michigan fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith, with the game clock winding down, drove in and drew a foul with 1.2 seconds to go before halftime, but missed both free throws. The Bruins held a 27-23 lead at the break behind an 18-8 run to close things out.

Juzang scored 18 of UCLA's 27 first-half points and was one of just three Bruins to score before halftime. The Wolverines shot 40 percent from the field but just 1-of-5 from beyond the arc. They also turned it over nine times in the half, despite giving it away just a tick over 11 times per game entering the night. Johns led the Maize and Blue with eight points on 4-of-4 shooting from the field and was the only effective player on the team in the half.