According to a report from Jon Rothstein Michigan Basketball will head to Eugene, Oregon next season for a non-conference game against Oregon.

Oregon came to Ann Arbor on December 14, 2019, a game the Ducks would win in overtime 71-70.

In 2020, Michigan's game at Oregon was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. There had been some tension in the past few seasons about whether Michigan would reschedule the game and hold up their end of the home & home series.

In October of last year, Oregon head coach Dana Altman shared his frustration with the lack of the rematch.

“There’s no buyout, they’re coming,” Altman said. "They have a hard time answering the phone I guess. They owe us a game and we fully expect them to repay the game. I’m sure if the shoe was on the other foot they would expect us to return it and we sure in the hell expect them to return it.”

Juwan Howard responded to the comments, taking issue with the word "owe".

“Last that I read in the contract, it states that we don’t owe them a game,” Howard said. “And with our schedule, it was just hard to fit that game in this year, and then possibly also next year. But we’ll see what the future holds.”

Now the debate over the contract is mute, as the Michigan and Oregon will meet again.

December 2, 2022 also happens to be the same day as the Big Ten Championship game in football. Michigan fans hope this will be an eventful day.