DES MOINES, Iowa — Any consternation about whether Michigan could beat Florida and advance to the Sweet 16 ended in the first few minutes of Saturday’s 64-49 win.

Most should have known that going in, of course. But three straight losses to a rival, two in which big leads were blown, has a way of jading a fan base. Many were likely on edge when Florida started uncharacteristically burying triples against U-M’s vaunted defense.

“They have three guys on their team that we talk about they can get their own jump shot. We have a guy in our league … Carsen Edwards at Purdue is like that,” head coach John Beilein said. “They have three of them.

“They're so quick, and what happened is they were running great ball screen action and we only had a single tag. It was so high we kept missing it and gave them really good shots. That was a big difference.”

As usual, though, the Michigan staff adapted.

"They didn’t get as open is the simple answer,” Beilein said.