Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-01 10:02:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Thoughts: Charles Matthews’ Return Is Huge For U-M

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30Want to know what Charles Matthews’ return does for the program? Watch the first five minutes of Michigan’s 11-point win over Michigan State in the Bi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}