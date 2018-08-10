Michigan is practicing in advance of its Aug. 17 Spain trip, during which the Wolverines will face three high level teams in nine days. We sat in on U-M’s two-hour practice Thursday.

Thoughts …

Head coach John Beilein wasn’t there, but the practice was run so extremely efficiently it was almost like he was. This is an outstanding coaching staff, and it’s only a matter of time before a few of these assistants are head coaches.

The defensive intensity was off the charts. It doesn’t hurt that they’ve got more talented length than any John Beilein team we’ve seen in Ann Arbor, but it’s the energy that really gets your attention, fueled by assistant Luke Yaklich. Yaklich stopped practice at one point to make a point after seeing something he wasn’t pleased with.

“If you’re silent, standing or (another ‘S,’ which escapes at this moment),” you’re sitting,” Yaklich said to a deathly quiet audience.