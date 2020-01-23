Several thoughts after watching U-M's disheartening, 73-62 home loss to Penn State ...

Wednesday’s loss was a really bad one. Penn State is a solid basketball team, No. 20 in the country by KenPom.com, but that’s a game you can’t lose at home.

Many were saying the crowd was “listless” last night. That will happen when you fall behind 9-2. They were into it when Michigan made a run with its small lineup (one they’re probably going to have to use more of, even when shots aren’t falling. They can’t go seven guys and play the pace they want to play) ...

