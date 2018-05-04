Michigan will face George Washington and Providence will play South Carolina in the first round of the 2018 Hall-of-Fame Tip Off at Mohegan Sun, per a source. #pcbb

According to a tweet by CBS Sports college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, Michigan will face George Washington on Nov. 17 in the pre-conference Hall of Fame Tip Off tournament.

The Wolverines will face either South Carolina or Providence the following day, in the annual event that is played at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn.

Little else is known about the Wolverines' 2018-19 non-conference schedule, although the team's Big Ten pairings were recently released and can be seen here.

It is still unknown when Michigan will play its season-opener, but if tradition holds serve, it'll either be Friday, Nov. 9 or Saturday, Nov. 10.

Several teams will begin even earlier than usual this season though — Tuesday, Nov. 6 — but it remains to be seen whether or not U-M will play that early as well.