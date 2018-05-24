Michigan Basketball To Host South Carolina On Dec. 8
Michigan's 2018 basketball non-conference schedule continues to take shape, with yet another opponent and date being released today.
The return game of the home-and-home series between Michigan and South Carolina will be on December 8th in Ann Arbor, per a source.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 24, 2018
According to a tweet from CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein, Michigan will host South Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 8, in what will be the second and final game of a home-and-home series.
The Wolverines traveled to Columbia, S.C., on Nov. 23, 2016, in the first edition, and fell, 61-46.
The matchup with the Gamecocks is the fifth non-conference affair that is now known for the Maize and Blue next season, joining:
Tuesday, Nov. 6 — Norfolk State (season-opener)
Saturday, Nov. 10 — Holy Cross
Wednesday, Nov. 14 — at Villanova (Gavitt Tipoff Games)
Saturday, Nov. 17 — vs. George Washington (Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament in Uncasville, Conn.)
It should be noted that Michigan could potentially face the Gamecocks twice in a three-week span in November/early December.
The Dec. 8 contest is obviously set in stone, but the two teams are also partaking in the Hall of Fame Tip-off together, and could face each other in the championship game (or consolation round) on Nov. 18, if they both rack up the same result (win or lose) in their respective Nov. 17 games (U-M faces George Washington, while South Carolina plays Providence).
More Schedule Notes
• Michigan's season will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 6, which is earlier than past years. Previously, the season had always begun on the second Friday in November.
• The Wolverines will likely host an ACC team in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge that runs Nov. 26-28. U-M has alternated home and away in the annual event for the past seven years (played at North Carolina last season).
• The Maize and Blue's Nov. 14 trip to Villanova will be the first time college basketball has seen two national title participants square off the following year since 2010. Duke defeated Butler, 61-59, in the 2010 national championship game, and then took the Bulldogs down once again the following season on Dec. 4, 2010.
• U-M's Nov. 14 trek to Villanova will also mark the program's second-ever appearance in the Gavitt Tipoff Games (which pairs Big East and Big Ten schools against each other). The only other time the Wolverines were selected to take part was on Nov. 20, 2015, when it hosted Xavier in the inaugural event.
