Michigan's 2018 basketball non-conference schedule continues to take shape, with yet another opponent and date being released today.

The return game of the home-and-home series between Michigan and South Carolina will be on December 8th in Ann Arbor, per a source. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 24, 2018

It should be noted that Michigan could potentially face the Gamecocks twice in a three-week span in November/early December. The Dec. 8 contest is obviously set in stone, but the two teams are also partaking in the Hall of Fame Tip-off together, and could face each other in the championship game (or consolation round) on Nov. 18, if they both rack up the same result (win or lose) in their respective Nov. 17 games (U-M faces George Washington, while South Carolina plays Providence).



