Michigan Basketball To Play At Villanova Next Season In Title Game Rematch

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan and Villanova are just two of three teams — North Carolina being the third — to make two national title appearances since 2013.
According to a tweet by CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein, Michigan will play at Villanova next season in the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The contest will of course be a rematch of this past season's national championship game, which was won by the Wildcats, 79-62.

The Gavitt Games first began during the 2015-16 season, and pairs eight Big Ten and Big East schools against each other throughout mid and late November. The Wolverines hosted Xavier in the inaugural event — the only time U-M has been chosen to participate — but fell 86-70.

Little else is known about Michigan's 2018-19 non-conference schedule. The Wolverines will take on George Washington Nov. 17 in the Hall of Fame Tip-off tournament in Uncasville, Conn., and will face either Providence or South Carolina the following day.

Michigan will also likely host a game in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, against an opponent who is yet to be determined.

