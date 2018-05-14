Michigan Basketball To Play At Villanova Next Season In Title Game Rematch
Villanova will host Michigan in the 2018 Gavitt Games, per a source.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 15, 2018
According to a tweet by CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein, Michigan will play at Villanova next season in the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games.
The contest will of course be a rematch of this past season's national championship game, which was won by the Wildcats, 79-62.
The Gavitt Games first began during the 2015-16 season, and pairs eight Big Ten and Big East schools against each other throughout mid and late November. The Wolverines hosted Xavier in the inaugural event — the only time U-M has been chosen to participate — but fell 86-70.
Little else is known about Michigan's 2018-19 non-conference schedule. The Wolverines will take on George Washington Nov. 17 in the Hall of Fame Tip-off tournament in Uncasville, Conn., and will face either Providence or South Carolina the following day.
Michigan will also likely host a game in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge, against an opponent who is yet to be determined.
