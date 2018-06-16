Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-16 11:35:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball: U-M Coaches Contact Several 2020 Prospects

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!We profiled some of Michigan's 2020 targets June 14. No offers went out...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}