Michigan Basketball: U-M to host Tennesse transfer Olivier Nkamhoua
Michigan is set to host a priority transfer target for an on-campus visit.
Sources have confirmed to Maize & Blue Review that the Wolverines will host Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua for a visit on June 2. Nkamhoua has previously visited the program via Zoom.
The news was first reported by "Trillydonovan" on Twitter.
Nkamhoua started in all 36 games for the Volunteers last season. As a senior Nkamhoua averaged 10.8 points, second on the team, and led the team with 5.0 rebounds per game.
Arguably his best game for Tennessee came in a second-round victory over Duke in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. His 27 points and 5 rebounds helped get Tennessee to its first Sweet 16 since 2019.
Through 112 career games, Nkamhoua averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting .518 from the field and .364 from 3-point range.
Nkamhoua has 1 year of eligibility remaining from the bonus year given for the Covid year exemption.
