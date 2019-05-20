Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine. Former Michigan head coach John Beilein will be tough to replace, and it’s A.D. Warde Manuel’s (tough) job to do it. Yahoo.com’s Dan Wetzel is among those who believe the Wolverines will get a home run hire.

Michigan job is now open. It is one of the most desirable in all of basketball. Rare combination of being capable of winning a national title (proximity to talent, resources) with reasonable fan expectations and moderate pressure (due to focus on football). UofM should get a star — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) May 13, 2019

Here’s the rub, though … in an era of play for play, campus cover-ups and gray areas, Beilein won the ‘Michigan way’ as the cleanest coach in the country (as voted by his peers in a landslide). He not only won … he captured championships, made Final Fours and graduated his players at a near 100 percent clip.

All things considered, the Wolverines might have just lost the best coach in the country. Minus a Tony Bennett, Jay Wright, Brad Stevens or Mark Few hire (and none of those are feasible, though Athletic Director Warde Manuel should make those calls and offer to make them the highest paid coaches in the country — for what he spends on football, there’s no reason not to), it’s going to be hard to find someone at Beilein’s level. Here’s where things stand with the most likely candidates currently on Michigan’s list of Beilein replacements.

Juwan Howard is an assistant with the Miami Heat

Juwan Howard Age: 46 Current Job: Miami Heat assistant coach Current Salary (buyout): Not disclosed Head coaching experience: None NCAA Tournament Appearances As Head Coach (furthest advanced): None The Latest: The former Fab Fiver has expressed interest and reached out, and he’ll be interviewed Tuesday. He’s been with the Heat since 2013 and recently interviewed for the Detroit Pistons job last year, the Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves this year. He has no head coaching experience, however, which is one of the qualities A.D. Warde Manuel said he was looking for. Michigan standouts like Jalen Rose, Jimmy King, Charles Woodson and Jake Long have been pushing for Howard, and it might be hard for Manuel to say ‘no.’

Butler's LaVall Jordan

Age: 40 Current Job: Head coach at Butler Current Salary (buyout): not disclosed Head Coaching Experience: 3 years (2016-17 at Milwaukee, 2017-19 at Butler) NCAA Tournament Appearances As Head Coach (furthest advanced): 1 (Round of 32 in 2018) The Latest: The former Michigan assistant is interested, and he might have been the front runner last year. He’d just taken Butler to the tournament with a 21-14 record a year after leading Wisconsin-Milwaukee to the Horizon League title game and is young and very good on the recruiting trail. The downside: Jordan's career record is 48-55 (.466), and his teams have finished last in the conference in two of his three years as a head coach. Butler finished 7-11 and tied for last in the Big East, the first time the Bulldogs had finished last conference play since 1990. At the same time, Butler’s had a handful of coaches in the last eight years and it’s hard to develop any continuity. Jordan is just getting started.

Providence head coach Ed Cooley.

Ed Cooley Age: 50 Current Job: Head coach at Providence Current Salary (buyout): $2,605,342 (N/A as of April 1, 2019 per USA Today) Head Coaching Experience: 10 years (2006-11 at Fairfield, 2011-19 at Providence) NCAA Tournament Appearances As Head Coach (furthest advanced): 5 (Round of 32 in 2015-16) The latest: Cooley is interviewing today and is quickly moving up the ladder, a very viable candidate in Manuel’s eyes. His team finished tied for last in the Big East this year, but he’s been a solid recruiter and is highly regarded on the East Coast.



Texas head coach Shaka Smart

Shaka Smart Age: 42 Current Job: Head coach at Texas Current Salary (buyout): $3,200,000 ($13,800,000 as of April 1, 2019 per USA Today) Head Coaching Experience: 13 years (2006-11 at VCU, 2015-19 at Texas) NCAA Tournament Appearances As Head Coach (furthest advanced): 7 (Final Four in 2011) The Latest: Despite rumblings that Smart is not a candidate, we know he’s on the list. We may never know how far that one has gotten (or gets) given that Smart is entrenched in his day to day duties and Texas, having recently interviewed Michigan assistant Luke Yaklich, but this one is absolutely on the table. Reports of a huge buyout have apparently been overblown, though we’re not certain what it is exactly. Smart’s Texas teams have struggled, though they did win the NIT this year, and Longhorns fans are losing patience.

Luke Yaklich

Luke Yaklich has been an assistant coach at Michigan for two seasons. (Per Kjeldsen)