Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-22 01:24:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Video: Beilein, Brazdeikis & More Talk Win Over Montana

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach John Beilein and several of his players talk about U-M's win over Montana.

Ubrzf9ilzn0wf8tsnhfh
Zavier Simpson dished 10 assists in Michigan's win over Montana.
USA TODAY Sports Images

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}