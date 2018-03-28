Fans gathered outside Crisler Center Wednesday evening to bid the Michigan basketball team farewell as they departed for San Antonio and the Final Four.

The Wolverines will take on Loyola-Chicago on Saturday at 6:09, and with a win, will play the winner of Villanova/Kansas on Monday night for the national championship.

Head coach John Beilein spoke to the crowd briefly tonight, as did senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, junior forward Moe Wagner and fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson.

Here's a rundown of the 19-minute video below:

• Band performs until the 11-minute mark

• 11:00-14:00 — Arrival of players and coaches

• 14:00-18:00 — Beilein, players address crowd and sing Hail to the Victors

• 18:00-19:00 — Players, coaches board the bus