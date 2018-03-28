Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Fans gathered outside Crisler Center Wednesday evening to bid the Michigan basketball team farewell as they departed for San Antonio and the Final Four.
The Wolverines will take on Loyola-Chicago on Saturday at 6:09, and with a win, will play the winner of Villanova/Kansas on Monday night for the national championship.
Head coach John Beilein spoke to the crowd briefly tonight, as did senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, junior forward Moe Wagner and fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson.
Here's a rundown of the 19-minute video below:
• Band performs until the 11-minute mark
• 11:00-14:00 — Arrival of players and coaches
• 14:00-18:00 — Beilein, players address crowd and sing Hail to the Victors
• 18:00-19:00 — Players, coaches board the bus
---
