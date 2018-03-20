Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Head coach John Beilein, freshman guard Jordan Poole, sophomore guard Zavier Simpson and senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman all met with the media this afternoon to discuss Saturday's thrilling win over Houston, and also to look ahead to Thursday night's showdown with Texas A&M.
We have their videos below:
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman guard Jordan Poole, sophomore guard Zavier Simpson and senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman
---
