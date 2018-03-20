Ticker
Michigan Basketball Video: Beilein, Trio Of Players Preview Texas A&M

Austin Fox
Freshman guard Jordan Poole nailed a 28-foot three at the buzzer on Saturday night to beat Houston.
Head coach John Beilein, freshman guard Jordan Poole, sophomore guard Zavier Simpson and senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman all met with the media this afternoon to discuss Saturday's thrilling win over Houston, and also to look ahead to Thursday night's showdown with Texas A&M.

We have their videos below:

Head coach John Beilein


Freshman guard Jordan Poole, sophomore guard Zavier Simpson and senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman


