Videos: Beilein, Brazdeikis, Brooks Preview Weekend Matchup With Holy Cross

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Bhovd57psmjxyoe0357q
Michigan hosts Holy Cross tomorrow night at 7:30, before traveling to Villanova on Wednesday.
Michigan Men's Basketball Twitter Account

Head coach John Beilein, freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Eli Brooks met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to discuss Tuesday night's season-opening win against Norfolk State, while also giving a preview of what we can expect to see from Holy Cross tomorrow.

Cei738tqeyxlvoum8gr8

Head coach John Beilein


Freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis


Sophomore guard Eli Brooks


