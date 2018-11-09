Videos: Beilein, Brazdeikis, Brooks Preview Weekend Matchup With Holy Cross
Head coach John Beilein, freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Eli Brooks met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to discuss Tuesday night's season-opening win against Norfolk State, while also giving a preview of what we can expect to see from Holy Cross tomorrow.
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis
Sophomore guard Eli Brooks
