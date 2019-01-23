Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

John Beilein said it in November, just before Big Ten play began, but very few wanted to hear it.

His team, as good as it looked, wasn’t going to coast through conference play like it had the non-conference season.

“The league is going to be a monster if anybody has been watching it,” Beilein said during his radio show in late November. “It’s going to be a monster."

So here's a bit of advice for Michigan basketball fans in a panic after U-M's last two games ...