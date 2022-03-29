Michigan Basketball: Who's going, staying, & arriving for 2022-23?

Michigan will head into the 2022-23 season either with loaded talent returning or an all new starting lineup. Who is going, staying, and arriving for next year's Wolverines?

NBA or return?

Three current starters, Hunter Dickinson, Moussa Diabate, and Caleb Houstan could potentially leave for the NBA. With the new rules around agents and the draft, each will likely test NBA waters before deciding on whether they will return or leave, like Dickinson did last season. All three have seen their draft stock fluctuate throughout the season, and at this point, none are a staple in NBA mock drafts. All three returning would fill Michigan's scholarship count.

Moving On

Michigan basketball will see a chunk of this year's roster graduate. Captain Eli Brooks will leave Michigan playing in more games as Wolverines than anyone in the program's history. DeVante' Jones does have another year of eligibility, but so far has said he only plans on one season in Ann Arbor. Brandon Johns and Adrien Nunez are scholarship Seniors currently not expected to be offered a 5th year with Michigan's tight scholarship situation. Jaron Faulds and Brandon Wade are also graduating and expected to not return to Ann Arbor.

Underclassmen Returning

Michigan has a diverse group of experienced and inexperienced underclassmen returning for the 2022-23 season. At the top of the list has to be Frankie Collins. Collins saw his role expand and fluctuate throughout the season and is expected to be the starting PG next season. Joining Collins in the backcourt is fellow future sophomore Kobe Bufkin. Kobe saw limited minutes this season but is the favorite to start at the 2. Terrance Williams has been a role player so far in his time with the Wolverines but really etched out a place during this year's tournament. On a team with no Seniors, Williams could be the leader of next year's team and a potential starter at small forward. Jace Howard is the other Junior returning, who will likely see an expanded bench role in 2023. Two freshmen from Michigan's top-ranked class who were not part of the rotation coming back are Will Tschetter and Isaiah Barnes. Tschetter has a chance to earn minutes as the backup center depending on what Michigan does in the transfer portal. Barnes was thought of highly by many as a recruit, so hope is there he can earn some minutes next season as well.

Recruits Coming In

Michigan has another talented recruiting class on its way to Ann Arbor. Led by C Tarris Reed and SF Jett Howard. Either player could find their way into the starting lineup if starters depart for the NBA, but both should be expected to be solid contributors next season. PG Dug McDaniel and PF Gregg Glenn are highly rated recruits who could also find their way into the rotation next year. Michigan could still be in on other recruits but again will depend on scholarships.

Transfer Portal