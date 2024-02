Michigan Basketball is coming to the end of the runway on a very difficult season. Ahead of its Thursday night matchup with Northwestern, Michigan was already going to be without its two leading scorers. Dug McDaniel is serving the 6th game of his road game academic suspension. According to McDaniel's statement at the time of the suspension, this would be the final game, but head coach Juwan Howard has not clarified.

We learned earlier in the week that forward Olivier Nkamhoua suffered a wrist injury and would be out for the season. Now it appears the Wolverines will be without at least one player they were expected to lean on.