Wolverine Watch: John Beilein Staying Where He Belongs
John Beilein did more to lower the blood pressure of Michigan fans than a truckload of hydrochlorothiazide on Wednesday, and he did so in a 37-word tweet plus a hashtag.
“I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men’s Basketball Team next season and in the years to come,” Beilein offered. “Let’s go hang some more banners at ‘THE GREATEST UNIVESITY IN THE WORLD.’ #GoBlue”
Those words like set the jittery among Maize Ragers off on a gesticulating, Jordan Poole-like sprint around their nearest basketball court.
Beilein put the Michigan basketball world on the edge of its courtside seats by agreeing to be interviewed by the NBA’s Detroit Pistons about their head coach opening. Tom Crawford, a Lansing radio host and Michigan alum, summed up the reaction of many.
“So everything's going good, [redshirt junior guard] Charles Matthews coming back, Jalen Wilson, a good recruit for 2019, coming in, everything is superb, and then this bomb got dropped on all of us, that nobody saw coming,” Crawford said. “Yeah, it set me back. I thought everything was just perfect, and now THIS.”
To the relief of all but Big Ten opponents — particularly one vertically challenged, recently Sweet 16-bereft volcano — now nothing. Beilein is back, armed with what will be an extended contract, a top-10 recruiting class, a host of NCAA championship game returners and a lengthy standing ovation awaiting in Crisler.
Now, Beilein in the NBA fits like dolphins in the desert, and that’s no knock on the head coach. But the old-school tactician and teacher trying to implore walking corporations to properly chest pass and pivot?
It might be a little like demanding that 16-year-olds text in complete sentences.
Beilein can flat-out coach anywhere, but he’s where he belongs. The nation’s cleanest college coach, nestled into the place that aspires to be the cleanest group of high-level winners … Leaders and Best, in the condensed form.
Going to the NBA would have represented much more of a risk to the end of an amazing coaching career. There would have been no guarantee of a quick turnaround with the Pistons, who have accomplished precisely nothing of value since Joe Dumars dealt off the pieces of their last championship-caliber squad.
That was a decade ago.
Beilein has his perfect fit, and deep down, he probably knows it, just like Bo Schembechler knew it when he waved off a boatload of cash from Texas A&M and stayed at Michigan. Beilein will continue to champion education, serve as Michigan’s Norman Dale amid college basketball’s pimps and paymasters, and keep on singing “The Victors.”
He agreed to interview with the Pistons, and there’s no problem in doing so. Almost every year, he helps his players check out where they might stand with the NBA, whether they move on, like Moritz Wagner, or return, like Matthews.
Now Beilein stays put, presumably to finish his career with a flourish.
Athletic Director Warde Manuel might be breathing a sigh of relief, and rightly so.
“We are thrilled that John Beilein will be our coach now and into the future,” Manuel said. “We made it a priority to sit down shortly after our tremendous run in the Final Four to discuss and solidify his future at Michigan. Michigan has become home for John and Kathleen the past 11 years and we are excited they plan to stay for years to come.”
Beilein has, in the recent past, described Michigan as the “perfect place” for him to coach. It’s no shocker that a high-profile program boss would do so, but when this coach says something, it’s not nearly as likely to be contradicted soon after by the NCAA, or the FBI.
That’s a beautiful thing, for a program with two NCAA championship-game appearances in the last six, two straight Big Ten Tournament titles, a roster that could challenge for the Big Ten in 2018-19 and one of the most respected tacticians in the game moving the chess pieces.
“It’s so important to get that last piece, and keep Beilein there,” Crawford mused. “Michigan basketball is more important than maybe people thought.
“It’s kind of an eye-opener in this regard. It’s upset Michigan people a little bit more than I thought it would have. Maybe that’s what getting into a title game and making a strong NCAA run does for you.”
You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s (almost) gone. Now it’s back to work, and as Beilein himself says, hanging more banners.
