Score one for Mister Mean over Sister Jean. It didn’t take a miracle to knock Loyola of Chicago out of the NCAA Tournament.

Only a blitzkrieg.

Moe Wagner supplied it. The junior forward’s 24 points and 15 rebounds strafed the darlings of The Big Dance like a one-man wave of bombers in Michigan’s 69-57 comeback win over the Ramblers.

He launched the Wolverines into the NCAA title game on Monday night in jaw-dropping fashion. No player has topped 20 points and snagged 15 rebounds in a national semifinal since Hakeen Olajuwon in 1983, 15 years before Wagner slid onto life’s big stage.

Wagner did it all, on a night when the Wolverines looked like they’d finally hit the wall. He scored, he soared and he roared, bringing Michigan back from two 10-point second-half deficits.

Germany hasn’t done this much for college sports in America since it opened the door for tailgate bratwurst.

Wagner broke iconic analyst Bill Raftery’s glasses. He broke the Ramblers’ hearts. Now he wants to break down the door to an NCAA championship.

“It’s incredible,” Wagner said, after the Wolverines completed their stirring comeback. “We’re really enjoying this ride … one more to go.”

Michigan head coach John Beilein beamed, knowing there’s one more prep into which he can dive — the biggest one imaginable. He also knows that without Wagner, he’d be preparing off-season workout plans in the days following a long, hard flight home from San Antonio.

For one more night, the traum — that’s dream, for you non-Berliners — stayed alive. A one-man German attack force stood at the heart of it.

“He’s a special kid,” Beilein acknowledged. “I’ve been coaching a long time, but he goes into a special category.”

Wagner has a chance, with his teammates, to go into a category with just one other Michigan basketball team since they first rolled out the roundballs in 1909 — national champions.

For the better part of 26 minutes, it looked like that hope had disappeared like fair-weather fans in a torrent of trouble. Following an early 9-0 run to grab a 12-4 lead, the Wolverines faced more adversity than a foul-mouthed brat staring down an old-school nun with a bar of soap and a ruler.