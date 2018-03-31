Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Score one for Mister Mean over Sister Jean. It didn’t take a miracle to knock Loyola of Chicago out of the NCAA Tournament.
Only a blitzkrieg.
Moe Wagner supplied it. The junior forward’s 24 points and 15 rebounds strafed the darlings of The Big Dance like a one-man wave of bombers in Michigan’s 69-57 comeback win over the Ramblers.
He launched the Wolverines into the NCAA title game on Monday night in jaw-dropping fashion. No player has topped 20 points and snagged 15 rebounds in a national semifinal since Hakeen Olajuwon in 1983, 15 years before Wagner slid onto life’s big stage.
Wagner did it all, on a night when the Wolverines looked like they’d finally hit the wall. He scored, he soared and he roared, bringing Michigan back from two 10-point second-half deficits.
Germany hasn’t done this much for college sports in America since it opened the door for tailgate bratwurst.
Wagner broke iconic analyst Bill Raftery’s glasses. He broke the Ramblers’ hearts. Now he wants to break down the door to an NCAA championship.
“It’s incredible,” Wagner said, after the Wolverines completed their stirring comeback. “We’re really enjoying this ride … one more to go.”
Michigan head coach John Beilein beamed, knowing there’s one more prep into which he can dive — the biggest one imaginable. He also knows that without Wagner, he’d be preparing off-season workout plans in the days following a long, hard flight home from San Antonio.
For one more night, the traum — that’s dream, for you non-Berliners — stayed alive. A one-man German attack force stood at the heart of it.
“He’s a special kid,” Beilein acknowledged. “I’ve been coaching a long time, but he goes into a special category.”
Wagner has a chance, with his teammates, to go into a category with just one other Michigan basketball team since they first rolled out the roundballs in 1909 — national champions.
For the better part of 26 minutes, it looked like that hope had disappeared like fair-weather fans in a torrent of trouble. Following an early 9-0 run to grab a 12-4 lead, the Wolverines faced more adversity than a foul-mouthed brat staring down an old-school nun with a bar of soap and a ruler.
The nearly omnipresent Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt — Loyola’s 98-year-old chaplain — saw her favorite team out-score Michigan the rest of the half, 25-10.
The Ramblers continued pouring it on through the opening 6:10 of the final 20 minutes. Michigan shot 29 percent (9-for-31) in the opening half. Take away Wagner’s 5-for-8 effort, and the Wolverines shot 17.4 percent.
Senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and sophomore guard Zavier Simpson were on their way to combining for a 2-for-17 shooting effort on the night. Those two plus freshman Jordan Poole hit precisely zero out of their 11 three-point shots.
They had company. With Loyola jumping the three-point line on defense and cutting off passing lanes like Sister Jean had been spying on Michigan practices, the Wolverines looked helpless at times.
They were hanging by a thread, on a night featuring an unraveling deep-ball game (7-for-28 from three-point range).
They were desperate. But they weren’t done.
With the season slipping away, they responded like they have so often in this scintillating surge to 14 straight wins and a national title game.
Grad transfer guard Jaaron Simmons nailed a massive three to inject some hope. Moments later, fifth-year senior guard Duncan Robinson sank one, pulling the Wolverines within three, 45-42, with 10:06 to play.
Redshirt sophomore guard Charles Matthews (17 points, five rebounds) began slashing through Ramblers like a Ferrari, and Wagner (10-for-16) shooting kept pouring on the firepower. His triple with 6:45 remaining tied the game at 47-all, setting off an emotional explosion in the Alamodome.
Loyola pitched in with a wave of turnovers that would do a baker proud, but Wagner kept applying the streusel.
His three-point play made it 54-47 Michigan with five minutes left. His bomb of a three-pointer boosted the lead back to 59-51 with 2:55 left and Loyola’s Cinderella slippers beginning to pinch.
Wagner tried to save a ball going out of bounds, his all-out effort carrying him over the courtside tables, into Raftery’s glasses. The big German shattered everything in his path down the stretch, with the kiss (of death) — including the Ramblers.
“I hope he can afford a second pair of glasses,” Wagner quipped, in Michigan’s jubilant post-game celebration.
The Wolverines couldn’t afford any more slipups, on a night giving them a chance at a title.
Thanks to Wagner, there wasn’t one.
