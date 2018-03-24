Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Somebody alert the Pope. There’s a saintly showdown brewing in the Final Four, and he might want to tune in.
Sister Jean versus Brother John, in a miracle match-up if there ever was one.
Michigan’s 58-54 win over Florida State to reach the NCAA Tournament’s hallowed ground doesn’t qualify as a miracle, by any means. That involved true grit, scratching and clawing and a level of defense heretofore unknown in the Beilein era in Ann Arbor.
That toughness and tenacity helped them walk on water against a Florida State team so long and athletic the Wolverines could have drowned in a sea of arms and blocked shots.
Michigan fans jamming the Stables Center received no warning about The Great Seminole Shutdown. If you’d told them before tipoff their team was about to shoot 38.8 percent from the field, 18.2 percent from three-point range and miss eight free throws, they might have sold their seats and salvaged their airfare.
But somehow, some way, Michigan’s fate-kissed season continues. Frankly, they don’t care how.
“There’s no way I would have ever dreamed of that,” junior Moe Wagner reacted, his Final Four vision now a reality. “This is incredible!”
So is everything about Michigan basketball, from Feb. 4, 2017 on. That’s the night the Wolverines dropped a lackluster, 70-66 game against Ohio State at home, February’s deep freeze growing even colder for U-M fans.
Many were convinced their team languished dead in the ice water. The Wolverines had fallen to 14-9, 4-6 in the Big Ten, and appeared destined for no post-season play.
Beilein’s had a good run as coach, they said, but…
But since those dark, soul-searching moments, Beilein’s program stands 42-10. It boasts a pair of Big Ten Tournament championships. It has scrambled to two straight Sweet 16s, one Elite Eight, and now a return to the Final Four.
Oh, and it survived a plane crash, for good measure.
Holding off FSU? That’s just another link in one scorching hot chain.
Beilein told his team at the half: “We’ve got to understand. We may not make shots. We’ve got to win the game with our defense.”
That’s exactly what they did, shackling a team averaging 81 points a game to 54. When it got wild down the stretch, Michigan missing free throws and seeing a 10-point lead with 2:15 remaining become a one-possession game, the Wolverines dug in that much harder.
They’re headed for the land where they remember The Alamo. Whatever happens, they’ll be headed back to the land that will always remember this crew.
Redshirt sophomore guard Charles Matthews stepped up, scoring 17 desperately needed points and pulling down eight rebounds against FSU. Wagner overcame a slow start and late foul trouble to go 12 and six.
Sophomore guard Zavier Simpson tossed in nine points with five assists, and applied a double dagger down the stretch. Michigan led by only five with under three minutes to play, when he slashed to the bucket and scored among the Seminoles’ redwoods.
He then repeated that move the next time down the court, acquiring more trees than a lumberjack, before pitching to the right corner for fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson, who buried a decisive three.
Hello, San Antonio.
And hello, Michigan versus Loyola of Chicago, the miracle match-up.
By now, everybody knows Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt, the 98-year-old chaplain of the Jesuit university. She’s drawn more tournament air time than Charles Barkley, Spike Lee and Samuel Jackson put together, while the Ramblers rumbled to an unthinkable berth in the Final Four.
She not only prays for the team, she occasionally barks out instructions on whom to box out.
In short, she’s quickly and astonishingly transformed into a saintly international celebrity.
But guess what? Her Ramblers, very good and exceptionally blessed (one two-point win, two one-pointers in Promised Land ascension) have to deal with the college coaches’ closest version of sainthood.
Beilein has been hailed as precisely what this tournament needs. Talk of the FBI, criminal activity, illicit recruiting and a federal hammer hanging over no insignificant portion of the field dominated the built-up to this Big Dance.
Yet here stands Beilein and his Wolverines. The latter haven’t received so much as free locker room Super Soakers in the way of inducements. They were handed what Bo Schembechler once demanded, and nothing more: a scholarship, and an opportunity.
The opportunity just grew to historic proportions.
“It’s all you want as a senior,” guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman said. “You want to go out with a bang.”
They’re doing that, without question. All that remains is seeing whether they make it all the way to Paradise.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook