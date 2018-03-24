Somebody alert the Pope. There’s a saintly showdown brewing in the Final Four, and he might want to tune in.

Sister Jean versus Brother John, in a miracle match-up if there ever was one.

Michigan’s 58-54 win over Florida State to reach the NCAA Tournament’s hallowed ground doesn’t qualify as a miracle, by any means. That involved true grit, scratching and clawing and a level of defense heretofore unknown in the Beilein era in Ann Arbor.

That toughness and tenacity helped them walk on water against a Florida State team so long and athletic the Wolverines could have drowned in a sea of arms and blocked shots.

Michigan fans jamming the Stables Center received no warning about The Great Seminole Shutdown. If you’d told them before tipoff their team was about to shoot 38.8 percent from the field, 18.2 percent from three-point range and miss eight free throws, they might have sold their seats and salvaged their airfare.

But somehow, some way, Michigan’s fate-kissed season continues. Frankly, they don’t care how.

“There’s no way I would have ever dreamed of that,” junior Moe Wagner reacted, his Final Four vision now a reality. “This is incredible!”

So is everything about Michigan basketball, from Feb. 4, 2017 on. That’s the night the Wolverines dropped a lackluster, 70-66 game against Ohio State at home, February’s deep freeze growing even colder for U-M fans.

Many were convinced their team languished dead in the ice water. The Wolverines had fallen to 14-9, 4-6 in the Big Ten, and appeared destined for no post-season play.

Beilein’s had a good run as coach, they said, but…

But since those dark, soul-searching moments, Beilein’s program stands 42-10. It boasts a pair of Big Ten Tournament championships. It has scrambled to two straight Sweet 16s, one Elite Eight, and now a return to the Final Four.

Oh, and it survived a plane crash, for good measure.

Holding off FSU? That’s just another link in one scorching hot chain.