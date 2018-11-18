Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis scored only five points in the Wolverines’ win over George Washington Saturday, but he had four on drives in the first three minutes on his way to a game-high 20.

Michigan got off to a quick start in a 66-47 win over Providence, scoring the first four points by getting to the rim. They never looked back in dominating the Friars and winning the Air Force Reserve Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

Michigan center Jon Teske got into the action early. He opened the scoring with a dunk inside and hit a free throw line jumper for four early points after being held scoreless the last two games.



Brazdeikis’ thunderous dunk on a steal by Poole staked U-M to an 11-4 lead at the 13-minute mark. His tip-in at 12:30 make it 13-7 and gave him eight early points.

Junior point guard Zavier Simpson scored his first bucket to to push the lead to 16-7 at the 10-minute mark following a block by sophomore forward Isaiah Livers, who played stifling defense when he got on the floor.

The Friars' Diallo cut it to a four-point game with a triple, but redshirt junior Charles Matthews answered at 8:30 with a drive and finish.

But Providence continued its run. The Friars cut it to 21-20 after a triple, forcing a Michigan timeout.

Teske improbably ended the run with a triple off the high pick and roll to push the lead back to four points.

Two free throws from Livers and a triple from sophomore Eli Brooks pushed it back to a seven-point lead at the two-minute mark. Simpson pushed it back to nine, 31-22, with a strong drive and finish.

Teske’s putback jam capped an 11-0 run to end the half and make it 35-22 at the break.

Teske paced the offense with 12 points and added four rebounds in the first half, while Brazdeikis added nine and five. Simpson finished the half with five points and five assists.

Providence came out gunning in the second half and scored the first four points, but Teske came up big again with a three-point play to counter. The Wolverines pcked up three quick fouls in the first two minutes and Providence started to crash the glass for second chance points.

U-M, though, still led by 12 at 16:50 when Livers tripled to make it 41-29. He hit another one from the corner at 16:22 to push the lead to 15.

A backdoor cut and reverse finish by Brazdeikis and Teske dunk had the Wolverines up 48-35 at the under 12 timeout. Teske had already matched his career high with 15 points.

Brooks’ triple at 10:15 busted the Providence zone and matched the biggest lead, 51-36; Teske's putback made it 53-36 and forced a Friars timeout.

The Wolverines continued to open it up. They pushed the lead to 20 on two Brazdeikis free throws with less than seven minutes to go.

U-M continued to dominate, and a Brazdeikis triple from the corner at 2:30 added the exclamation point, making it 66-42. He finished with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Simpson notched six points, six rebounds and eight assists against only one turnover. Teske finished with 19 points and six rebounds.