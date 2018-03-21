Although sophomore point guard Zavier Simpson hasn’t exactly been a force on the offensive end for Michigan this season — 7.3 points per game, 47.2 percent from the floor — he’s light years ahead of where he was last season as a freshman (1.6 points, 37.2 percent).

Simpson gave much of the credit to first-year assistant coach DeAndre Haynes, whom U-M head man John Beilein hired away from Illinois State in late July.

“He’s someone who pushes us to our limits,” Simpson said of Haynes. “He’s a great person we can just talk to — he’s so positive, and is trying to get everyone on the team better. We love him.”

The first-year Michigan assistant actually has more in common with Simpson than one might think. Like the U-M sophomore, Haynes also played point guard in college, donning the blue and gold of Kent State from 2002-06.

The two are also only 12 years apart in age (Haynes is 33, Simpson is 21) and two inches apart in height (6-2 and 6-0, respectively).

“When a coach comes in who played the position, it’s very helpful,” the U-M sophomore explained. “He’s given me so many tools to get better, and it’s helped me take my game to the next level.

“It helps that we have such a good relationship on and off the court. My game has improved so much because of him.”

Simpson will need to be on top of his game — especially defensively — tomorrow night against Texas A&M in the Sweet Sixteen.

Aggie freshman point guard T.J. Starks torched North Carolina for 21 points in the second round last Sunday, and has averaged 19.6 points over his last three games.

“I watched that A&M/North Carolina game last Sunday, and I couldn’t help but think they’re both great teams,” the sophomore recalled.

“We weren’t too worried about who won though. We just worry about ourselves.”

Simpson was also asked if the team would have liked another shot at the Tar Heels (who beat U-M 86-71 on Nov. 29), but he wouldn’t bite.

He stuck with the “we’re just worried about ourselves” mantra, and in an NCAA tournament where four of the one and two-seeds have already fallen, it’s paid off.

“We’ll just keep doing what we’ve been doing,” he insisted. “We focus on ourselves, not other teams. There are obviously some great teams still alive in this tournament, but we just want to survive and advance.”

That’s exactly what the Wolverines did on Saturday night against Houston.

It took a three at the buzzer from freshman guard Jordan Poole to escape the Cougars, and bail out a U-M offense that only shot 35.6 percent for the game.

Simpson said he couldn’t care less how “ugly” the wins are, though, as long as the team keeps coming out victorious.

“We don’t listen to what others say about us,” he insisted. “We play hard and we play smart — when shots don’t fall, we play good defense.”

“Winning ugly” has sure worked so far for in postseason play for the Wolverines, who have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the fourth time in the last six years.

“It’s been a blessing,” the sophomore admitted. “It’s a dream come true. Winning the game, though, is the most important thing to us, not the arena or the atmosphere [at the Los Angeles Staples Center]. We won’t let the moment get too big for us.”

The "moment" seemingly hasn't been too big for the Wolverines all season.