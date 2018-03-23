"It may be that I’m overlooked, but at the same time, I just come out and play my game. I think I’m unguardable … unstoppable."

So thought Texas A&M freshman point guard T.J. Starks before his team’s game with Michigan.



He, like many others this year, found out that U-M sophomore point guard Zavier Simpson isn’t just another huckleberry on defense.

Simpson held Michigan State’s Cassius Winston to 6-for-17 shooting in two meetings, and he helped hold Houston’s Rob Gray to 8-for-22 from the floor.

But even after he frustrated Starks into six turnovers, scoring 11 points and adding six rebounds, five assists and five steals, he didn’t admonish the frosh Starks for his talking.

“I mean, he’s supposed to say that. He’s a basketball player,” Simpson said. “Should he say another person can guard him? He’s supposed to be confident like that.”

But Simpson made life miserable for him. When Starks tried to get around him, Simpson was there to cut him off at the pass almost every time, one time even shaking his head as if to say, ‘no you don’t.’

“He took a personal challenge there that they had a really talented freshman on that team that is going to run the team,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “We take a lot of pride in our individual defense, not just our team defense. He takes it especially [personal], so he was really excited to have this opportunity to play against a guard who had played well all year long for Texas A&M.”

He was the mongoose who bit the head of the snake, and it changed the game early. The Aggies were out of sorts offensively, demoralized defensively (“I was just wondering when they were going to miss,” dejected Aggie Admon Gilder said in the postgame), and U-M had Simpson to thank … with a little help from his friends inside.

The Wolverines had a plan to double plenty in the post, but junior center Moe Wagner had other thoughts after the first few possessions.

“He said, ‘I’ve got this, Coach,” Beilein recalled.

“It looked like they played basically one-on-one in the post. The officials let them bang, and they did a good job of walling up and making Tyler [Davis] miss some tough shots,” A&M coach Billy Kennedy added. “But T.J. Starks had five turnovers in the first half, and we kind of live and die with how he's playing.

“As a freshman, they did a really good job of taking him away off the ball screen and making him make tough plays, and that put us in a tough position again being down so many going into the second half.

Michigan assistant Luke Yaklich, the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator, so to speak, inherited a luxury in his first year on staff.

He doesn’t take it for granted.

“If you have a point guard that can guard the ball and ball screens like Zavier can, you just eliminate a lot of the help rotation and help and recover situations you have for the rest of the defenders on the floor,” Yaklich said. “It starts and stops with ‘X.’”

And they’ll continue with him to the Elite Eight with him, as well, thanks in large part to his elite defensive effort.