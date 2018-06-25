Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30 Michigan’s team camp came to an end Sunday with some very impressive performances. Sunday’s featured matchups both included Toledo (Ohio) Maumee Valley Country Day’s Zeb Jackson, who visited last week. The 2020 point guard is extremely skilled, and in speaking with those close to him after the camp they confirmed the visit was “excellent.”

Jackson has picked up offers from Ohio State, Illinois and others over the last several weeks. Though his skill set was obvious in the morning session, it was another Country Day standout — Detroit Country Day’s Julian Roper II — who stole the show. Roper, a slender shooting guard, made four of six triples on his way to 22 points in Detroit Country Day’s win, and he was outstanding both in Friday’s College Practice Camp and all weekend.

The Michigan coaches took notice. Roper and his father spent plenty of time afterward making the rounds, and he’s clearly now on their radar.



Roper still needs work on his handle, and he’s not strong enough at the rim (he had two or three shots blocked easily), but he’s got a great basketball IQ and that jumper … wow. As for Jackson, his crossover and his handle is incredible, and not just for his age. He didn’t finish well against Country Day, but he did hit a few bombs and showed off a very nice midrange game in hitting a few pull-up jumpers (the lost art). He finished with 18 points in a game in which he wasn’t as aggressive as we expected him to be. We stuck around for his late afternoon game with Benton Harbor (Mich.), led by one of yesterday’s standouts, Carlos “Scooby” Johnson.

