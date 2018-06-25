Michigan Basketball: Zeb Jackson, Scooby Johnson At Team Camp, More
Michigan’s team camp came to an end Sunday with some very impressive performances.
Sunday’s featured matchups both included Toledo (Ohio) Maumee Valley Country Day’s Zeb Jackson, who visited last week. The 2020 point guard is extremely skilled, and in speaking with those close to him after the camp they confirmed the visit was “excellent.”
Jackson has picked up offers from Ohio State, Illinois and others over the last several weeks. Though his skill set was obvious in the morning session, it was another Country Day standout — Detroit Country Day’s Julian Roper II — who stole the show. Roper, a slender shooting guard, made four of six triples on his way to 22 points in Detroit Country Day’s win, and he was outstanding both in Friday’s College Practice Camp and all weekend.
The Michigan coaches took notice. Roper and his father spent plenty of time afterward making the rounds, and he’s clearly now on their radar.
Roper still needs work on his handle, and he’s not strong enough at the rim (he had two or three shots blocked easily), but he’s got a great basketball IQ and that jumper … wow.
As for Jackson, his crossover and his handle is incredible, and not just for his age. He didn’t finish well against Country Day, but he did hit a few bombs and showed off a very nice midrange game in hitting a few pull-up jumpers (the lost art). He finished with 18 points in a game in which he wasn’t as aggressive as we expected him to be.
We stuck around for his late afternoon game with Benton Harbor (Mich.), led by one of yesterday’s standouts, Carlos “Scooby” Johnson.
Johnson did everything right Saturday. He looked a bit gassed Sunday night, however, missing finishes at the rim and struggling with his jump shot. He’s already got the body of a college sophomore, and while he was able to penetrate and score without having to use his strength Saturday, he bulled his way to the hole Sunday.
Johnson nailed three or four triples yesterday, but he didn’t take any in Sunday night’s game against Jackson and Maumee Valley Country Day.
Benton Harbor was up by double digits in the second half when Zeb Jackson took over. He hit three or four three-point bombs in front of Beilein and the Michigan staff, got to the rim with wicked crossovers and scored 15 of his team’s 17 points in a five-minute stretch to pull Maumee Valley even.
He hit a few more pull-up jumpers, a couple more long threes and finished with around 30 points, though it wasn’t enough. Benton Harbor finally pulled away at the end. Johnson finished with about 18, showing off his good passing skills again (especially one outlet after a rebound that started a break — the second assist, so to speak, but the one that made the play) — he’s going to be a great one if he continues to put in the work.
Jackson will be a four-star top 100 when the rankings are updated, and we’d expect Johnson to move up to around 68 or so.
Roper, meanwhile, will be one to watch closely.
