The Michigan hockey team saw its season come to an end on Thursday night in Tampa as it lost to Quinnipiac in the national semifinal, 5-2. Adam Fantilli and Seamus Casey were the goal scorers for Michigan, but luck bounced Quinnipiac's way to help the Bobcats to the national title game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3VnaCBvbmUgdG8gc3dhbGxvdyB0b25pZ2h0IGJ1dCBoZWxsIG9m IGEgc2Vhc29uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dv Qmx1ZTwvYT7jgL3vuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lqODR6d1FI UGIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Zajg0endRSFBiPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE1pY2hpZ2FuIEhvY2tleSAoQHVtaWNoaG9ja2V5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VtaWNoaG9ja2V5L3N0YXR1cy8xNjQ0MTc0MzQy MjYyMDEzOTUyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDcsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Quinnipiac jumped out to a fast start, and the Wolverines seemed unprepared for the neutral zone feistiness of the Bobcats. Michigan's Ethan Edwards committed a penalty 3:05 into the game, and it was a slow start for the Wolverines.

Michigan's penalty kill was suffering throughout the majority of the two-minute penalty, and although it technically survived the two-minute man disadvantage, the Bobcats scored just seconds later when Jacob Quillan banked a shot in off Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo's backside.

Seamus Casey answered just moments later with his eighth goal of the season to tie the game at one goal apiece.

The first few minutes were thoroughly dominated by Quinnipiac, and Michigan was seemingly lucky to be tied with the Bobcats.

Quinnipiac regained the lead just a few minutes later, though, as Quillan scored his second goal of the game. Michigan had a power play opportunity later in the first period, but it was shut down by the Bobcats, and Quinnipiac took a 2-1 lead into the locker room for first intermission.

The second period was one of the better periods the Wolverines have played all postseason. The offense was clicking, and the defense was as stout as it has been all season.

About halfway through the second period, as Michigan was in desperate need of a goal, it turned to its Hobey Baker Award Finalist, Adam Fantilli. Luke Hughes set up the freshman with a beautiful pass, and Fantilli snapped a laser right into the back of the net.

The teams were knotted at two goals apiece heading into the final period, but much like the preceding Frozen Four game, one team pulled away while the other remained at two goals.

Minnesota pulled away from Boston University earlier in the night, but Michigan couldn't make it an all-Big Ten affair in the national championship game.

Quinnipiac scored three third-period goals including an empty netter to end Michigan's season.

The Wolverines' 27th trip to the Frozen Four comes up just short of a national title appearance, a game the program hasn't been to since 2011.

Overall, it was a fantastic season of Michigan hockey, all things considered. The team didn't have a full-time head coach until a week before the Frozen Four, and it lost multiple players to the NHL. The Wolverines will finish the season with a 26-12-3 record.