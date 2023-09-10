Michigan Football has failed to cover in its first games of the season, but Vegas is once again pushing the line to Michigan’s favor.

Bowling Green comes to Ann Arbor this Saturday and the Wolverines are currently favored by 39.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michigan started their season with a 30-3 victory over East Carolina and 35-7 win over UNLV. Bowling Green is 1-1 after an season opening win against Eastern Illinois and a 34-24 loss to Liberty last week.

Michigan is 2-0 all time against Bowling Green.

There are lots of Michigan connections on the opposing sideline. The Falcons are coached by former Michigan player and position coach Scot Loeffler. Erik Campbell, former player and position coach, is coaching wide receivers. Kevin Tolbert, who worked under Lloyd Carr and was a strength coach for Jim Harbaugh at Stanford, San Francisco, and Michigan, now heads the S&C for Bowling Green.



